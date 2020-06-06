We told you yesterday about MSNBC announcing the hiring of former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who will serve as a national security and legal analyst (can the hiring of Peter Strzok be far behind?). MSNBC obviously employs only the most objective analysts possible!

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley used that story to sum up the state of “journalism”:

Lisa Page is the new Legal Analyst for NBC and MSNBC. The problem is not that Page disagrees with the Administration on legal matters but that she is personally involved in the investigations and has shown intense and at times unhinged bias against Trump. https://t.co/VtObUfwFBE — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 6, 2020

…It seems like bias has become the coin of the realm for some networks. Why have echo journalism when you can have an analyst simply repeat her position directly? With Page, NBC has crossed the Rubicon and left its objectivity scattered on the far bank. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 6, 2020

“Unhinged bias against Trump” — or as MSNBC calls it: A job requirement.