We told you yesterday about MSNBC announcing the hiring of former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who will serve as a national security and legal analyst (can the hiring of Peter Strzok be far behind?). MSNBC obviously employs only the most objective analysts possible!

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley used that story to sum up the state of “journalism”:

Trending

“Unhinged bias against Trump” — or as MSNBC calls it: A job requirement.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jonathan TurleyLisa PageMSNBC