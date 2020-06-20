Statues depicting St. Junípero Serra and Francis Scott Key were among those brought down in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park last night. Also, a statue of former U.S. president and Union Army Commanding General Ulysses S. Grant was toppled:

Those who took part were pretty proud of themselves:

And “police say they did not engage with them.” In other words the city let it all happen.

Trending

It’s almost as if the historical facts don’t matter anymore, because apparently they don’t.

***

Related:

Video shows moment vandals in Portland pulled down the statue of Thomas Jefferson there

Ben Domenech’s thread explaining history of Columbus statue morons tore down at MN State Capitol makes them look even WORSE

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: civil warmonumentsUlysses S. Grant