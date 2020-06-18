We told you yesterday about ABC’s fawning “Good Morning America” interview with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

ABC’s Robach to Cuomo: “You've been portrayed as some sort of a homecoming king of this crisis. Headline from Jezebel: ‘Help, I think I'm in love with Andrew Cuomo.' The New York Post dubbed you the new ‘Luv Guv.' Chelsea Handler wrote you a love letter essay in Vogue…" https://t.co/2ao4B0C2g9 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 18, 2020

SUPERCUT: ABC News anchor @arobach did not exactly rake Andrew Cuomo over the coals in her exclusive interview with the governor about his coronavirus response. https://t.co/e8rvYgECsh pic.twitter.com/hI8M4jwONf — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 17, 2020

The only thing missing was for the interviewer to hold up an oversized prop cotton swab.

Fox News’ Janice Dean, who lost both her mother-in-law and father-in-law to COVID-19 in New York nursing homes, criticized GMA for failing to mention the elephant in the room:

I just watched the @GMA interview with @NYGovCuomo again to see if I missed the part where @arobach asked him about his deadly policy of allowing Covid patients into nursing homes. And she never asked about it. Instead she asked if he liked being called the Luv Guv. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 17, 2020

Zero questions about his policy of forcing Covid patients into nursing homes and helping kill over 6,000 elderly. Biggest softball interview ever. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 18, 2020

It’s the kind of “journalism” we’ve come to expect these last few years.

Governor Cuomo, why do you refuse to discuss your forcing of the Covid patients into nursing homes? By any chance are you trying to erase it? https://t.co/otQBbR0kwx — Susan (@PolitykaSusan) June 18, 2020

With the mainstream media’s help, obviously.