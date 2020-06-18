We told you yesterday about ABC’s fawning “Good Morning America” interview with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

The only thing missing was for the interviewer to hold up an oversized prop cotton swab.

Fox News’ Janice Dean, who lost both her mother-in-law and father-in-law to COVID-19 in New York nursing homes, criticized GMA for failing to mention the elephant in the room:

It’s the kind of “journalism” we’ve come to expect these last few years.

With the mainstream media’s help, obviously.

