We almost hope Janice Dean, who lost both her in-laws to COVID-19 in New York City nursing homes, doesn’t see this supercut put together by the Free Beacon of Gov. Andrew Cuomo being interviewed by ABC News’ Amy Robach. As David Rutz points out, she doesn’t ask him about his lethal policy forcing nursing homes to take in coronavirus patients, but she does bring up the love letter Chelsea Handler wrote to him and calls him the “homecoming king” of the COVID-19 crisis.

This was an easier interview than the ones he does with his little brother on CNN.

“Gov. Kemp, can you tell us more about your experiment in human sacrifice?”

We wonder if the DNC instructed her not to mention Cuomo possibly replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee?

