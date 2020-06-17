We almost hope Janice Dean, who lost both her in-laws to COVID-19 in New York City nursing homes, doesn’t see this supercut put together by the Free Beacon of Gov. Andrew Cuomo being interviewed by ABC News’ Amy Robach. As David Rutz points out, she doesn’t ask him about his lethal policy forcing nursing homes to take in coronavirus patients, but she does bring up the love letter Chelsea Handler wrote to him and calls him the “homecoming king” of the COVID-19 crisis.

SUPERCUT: ABC News anchor @arobach did not exactly rake Andrew Cuomo over the coals in her exclusive interview with the governor about his coronavirus response. https://t.co/e8rvYgECsh pic.twitter.com/hI8M4jwONf — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 17, 2020

Robach did not ask Cuomo about his reversed nursing home policy but did tell him about a love letter @chelseahandler wrote him in @voguemagazine https://t.co/6MB2FfcZNu — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 17, 2020

This was an easier interview than the ones he does with his little brother on CNN.

Sycophants — Dan Davis (@drdavispe) June 17, 2020

That is some hard hitting journalism. I mean, those questions are so tough, I can't believe he sat through the whole thing. — RedlegHoosier (@RedlegHoosier) June 17, 2020

If Cuomo were a Republican Governor the 1st question asked would be "How do you sleep at night knowing you caused so many elderly vulnerable people to die." I mean look at him, he's LAUGHING, he doesn't have a care in the world — Lakerfanalways (@Lakerfanalways) June 17, 2020

“Gov. Kemp, can you tell us more about your experiment in human sacrifice?”

@arobach comes off as an admiring flirtatious fan meeting her boy band idol for the first time. Par for the course in contemporary "news" media. — TheothePotSmokingConstable (@inLimbo47) June 17, 2020

Sounded more like a date than an interview. — Gwyllim (@Gwyllim1) June 17, 2020

single and ready to mingle — Harry Ballsak (@Harrold_Ballsak) June 17, 2020

What about the nipple rings? She could have at least asked him about that! — Dnobs (@dcnobies) June 17, 2020

She forgot “What enchants you?” — superstar (@superst41601304) June 17, 2020

Softballs and unicorns. — AJS (@ajjax53) June 17, 2020

Journalisming — Tom Denning (@Thunderchode) June 17, 2020

What an embarrassment — M. Silva 🇺🇸 (@marsi1999) June 17, 2020

We wonder if the DNC instructed her not to mention Cuomo possibly replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee?

