The joy coming from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will tell you everything you need to know about this week’s major rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court:

"It gives you some faith that the laws, rules and mores of this country can be upheld." https://t.co/ZwJVPphHWA pic.twitter.com/6QdFu40zg1

"This is a wonderful, wonderful day," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says in emotional statement on the Senate floor following the Supreme Court DACA decision.

I literally cried tears of joy when I heard the DACA decision. The wonderful young Dreamers and their families have a huge burden lifted off their shoulders. One day they will become American citizens. https://t.co/exh0OIlniJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 18, 2020

Schumer chokes up on Senate floor: "The decision is amazing. I am so happy these kids, their families— I feel for them & I think all of America does. Again, I cannot— the Supreme Court who would've thought would have so many good decisions in one week. Who would've thought. Wow." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 18, 2020

Remember earlier this year when Schumer went to the SCOTUS building and warned certain justices they’d “pay the price” for rulings that don’t fall in the Dems’ favor? Schumer was back, but this time his tone was much different:

Sen Chuck Schumer stops by SCOTUS to congratulate dreamers: pic.twitter.com/yoJDk3Of5P — Ahtra Elnashar (@AhtraElnashar) June 18, 2020

This was Schumer back in early March:

In which Chuck Schumer threatens TWO sitting Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pA3mryeVK2 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2020

It’s amazing what a couple rulings falling in the Democrats’ favor did to get rid of Chuck’s “do what we demand or else” attitude. Schumer has John Roberts to thank in part for that.