The joy coming from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will tell you everything you need to know about this week’s major rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court:

Remember earlier this year when Schumer went to the SCOTUS building and warned certain justices they’d “pay the price” for rulings that don’t fall in the Dems’ favor? Schumer was back, but this time his tone was much different:

This was Schumer back in early March:

It’s amazing what a couple rulings falling in the Democrats’ favor did to get rid of Chuck’s “do what we demand or else” attitude. Schumer has John Roberts to thank in part for that.

