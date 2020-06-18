The joy coming from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will tell you everything you need to know about this week’s major rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court:
"This is a wonderful, wonderful day," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says in emotional statement on the Senate floor following the Supreme Court DACA decision.
"It gives you some faith that the laws, rules and mores of this country can be upheld." https://t.co/ZwJVPphHWA pic.twitter.com/6QdFu40zg1
— ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2020
