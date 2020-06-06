In recent days we’ve heard Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, who was VP for eight years and in Congress for decades, say the nation needs to take on “systemic racism” in police forces, and he’s far from alone. Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to disband the Minneapolis police force. Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon tweeted “defund the police,” and actor Mark Ruffalo is among the many Hollywood celebs who agree.

To help lefties who want to disband or defund cops and/or believe police racism is systemic, Mark Levin has offered a suggestion:

Trending

What say you, congressional Democrats & liberal celebs?

And yet we don’t think they’d like their ideas applied to them.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mark Levinpolice