In recent days we’ve heard Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, who was VP for eight years and in Congress for decades, say the nation needs to take on “systemic racism” in police forces, and he’s far from alone. Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to disband the Minneapolis police force. Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon tweeted “defund the police,” and actor Mark Ruffalo is among the many Hollywood celebs who agree.

To help lefties who want to disband or defund cops and/or believe police racism is systemic, Mark Levin has offered a suggestion:

1. Due to systemic racism in law enforcement, and the disbanding of the police in our cities, I suggest we pull all security protection from Biden, Obama, Bush, Pelosi & Schumer. For their own sakes. I also suggest we pull the Capitol Police from Congress. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 6, 2020

2. Can’t trust those cops with our precious representatives, either. While we’re at it, let’s yank protection from the Supreme Court. And how about we pull security at sports stadiums, pro-athlete locker rooms, Beverley Hills and Brentwood. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 6, 2020

What say you, congressional Democrats & liberal celebs?

Let's not forget private armed protection for the rich elites and their private schools, country clubs, and many vacation homes. https://t.co/l7NKZfcvjG — JohnnyD (@BlackListedJohn) June 6, 2020

It’s what they want for the little people 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/gDJqqHqMau — WriteRN🧜‍♀️❌🇺🇸 (@WriteRN) June 6, 2020

And yet we don’t think they’d like their ideas applied to them.