We’ve already seen some local Democrats in various states calling for police departments to be defunded or at least received less funding.

Now the rallying cry is getting to the congressional level, as evidenced by Rep. Ilhan Omar’s tweet about Minneapolis:

This might shock Rep. Omar, but there are many on the right side of the aisle who would highly encourage her to pursue that goal.

Shh, don’t tell her!

Simply unbelievable.

