We’ve already seen some local Democrats in various states calling for police departments to be defunded or at least received less funding.
Now the rallying cry is getting to the congressional level, as evidenced by Rep. Ilhan Omar’s tweet about Minneapolis:
The Minneapolis Police Department has proven themselves beyond reform.
It’s time to disband them and reimagine public safety in Minneapolis.
Thank you to @MplsWard3 for your leadership on this! https://t.co/AQfHM5M6eR
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 5, 2020