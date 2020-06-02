Last night, President Trump walked to St. Johns Church near the White House that an arsonist or arsonists set fire to the previous night. Trump held up a Bible during his brief visit which was followed immediately by media attempts to gin up as much outrage as possible.

Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is now predictably more outraged by Trump’s visit to the church than the attempt to burn it down:

Biden, assailing Trump's photo opp with a bible at St. John's church: "I just wish he'd open it every once in awhile. He could learn something." — Lauren Gambino (@laurenegambino) June 2, 2020

We look forward to Biden offering his biblical teachings the next time he’s speaking in support of Planned Parenthood.

In any case, Joe said the time has come to deal with something:

"The moment has come," @JoeBiden says, " to deal with systemic racism." https://t.co/0PNmZ4tI8U — Lauren Gambino (@laurenegambino) June 2, 2020

Joe Biden: "We can't leave this moment thinking that we can once again turn away." "The moment has come for our nation to deal with systemic racism; to deal with the growing economic inequity that exists in our nation; to deal with the denial of the promise of this nation." pic.twitter.com/WGlhlsvTcT — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2020

A country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us, leadership that brings us together, leadership that can recognize the pain and deep grief of communities that have had a knee on their neck for a long time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 2, 2020

Does Joe Biden remember that he’s the same Joe Biden who was VP for eight years and in Congress for decades before that?

He panders, as do you. The Obama administration created the largest racial divide in this country since the civil war https://t.co/NUAHt3dlxi — Peggy Kinnally (@PeggyKinnally) June 2, 2020

And now the candidate who warned that Republicans are “gonna put y’all back in chains” and said “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for Dems is going to fix the racial divide. Excuse us while we roll our eyes.

You can't on the one hand blast a sitting president for his actions and on the other hand stand up and pontificate about the ways of the world when you were vp for 8 years and a senator for 30+. Not picking sides here, just pointing out what I see as a lot of hypocrisy. https://t.co/ZPnYsmOoMT — #️⃣1️⃣9️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ (@hashtag1900) June 2, 2020

And what did #Biden2020 do to solve these problems for 8 years when he was in office? https://t.co/BkpQqXGJ02 — The FED is a hedge fund ~ Signpost365 (@signpost365) June 2, 2020

Uhh this was all going on while you were in office dating back decades This was escalating while you were vice president Why would anyone think you'd solve it? https://t.co/T4iAzaufWM — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 2, 2020

Also Joe Biden: "YOU AIN'T BLACK!" — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) June 2, 2020

You told black people that Mitt Romney was going to put them in chains. https://t.co/gDxiAKIslQ — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) June 2, 2020

It makes you wonder…

He was Obama's VP for eight years. What's he going to do now that he couldn't have done then? https://t.co/K7RbyhX8t7 — China is lying (@jtLOL) June 2, 2020

Maybe a reporter will ask Biden that question, but we won’t hold our breath waiting for it.