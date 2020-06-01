As we told you Sunday night, St. Johns Church near the White House was set on fire during the riot in the area, but fortunately, the damage was contained:

'I guess God was on its side': Minimal damage reported from fire at St. John's Church across from the White House https://t.co/2Qn8HSsWaj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 1, 2020

Fast-forward to Monday evening, when President Trump took a walk over to the church, after protesters were moved out of the way:

We have the greatest country in the world—and we will keep America safe. pic.twitter.com/lqHaUZ4wxW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump walks to the Historic St. John’s Church was damaged during a night of unrest near the White House. pic.twitter.com/La6TuoYyBJ — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 1, 2020

I almost can’t believe what I’m seeing. POTUS just walked out the front door of the White House and into Lafayette Square – the epicenter of the DC protests – to visit historic St. John’s Church, which was set on fire last night. pic.twitter.com/XueoF2RC6z — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) June 1, 2020

And just like that, people spotted the media (and others) getting more upset by Trump’s visit to the church than they were about the original attempt to burn it down:

I see there are many people, most in media, more upset about President Trump walking to St. John’s Church and holding up a bible than they were about the church being lit on fire by rioters last night. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 2, 2020

When you're more upset about Trump standing in front of a church than arsonists setting fire to it… — jon gabriel (@exjon) June 2, 2020

They were angrier about Trump’s visit than they were about their church literally being set ON FIRE https://t.co/W5vaEdkcoN — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 2, 2020

Media Hacks: “tRuMp’s hiDiNg in a BuNKer!” Trump: “Hold my beer fellas” — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 1, 2020

Did anybody in the media get the vapors like this did when a path was cleared for Trump to go to St. Johns church?

Powerful comment: Bishop Marian Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of DC says she is outraged that @realDonaldTrump used StJohn’s (without asking them) as a backdrop for his photo op after clearing protesters “what we are witnessing now is the shredding of our national fabric” @CNN — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) June 2, 2020

"He was taken to a bunker and he's hiding in a bunker and embarrassed that people know that. So what does he have to do. He has to stick police on peaceful protesters so he can make a big show of being the little big man walking to a closed down church." Anderson Cooper @AC360 — Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) June 2, 2020

Anderson Cooper had TIME. pic.twitter.com/SQD0QncTi6 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) June 2, 2020

Peaceful protesters just outside the White House gates were dispersed with tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets. It was all, apparently, so Trump could visit a nearby church. https://t.co/ccl3ywBXfU — CNN (@CNN) June 2, 2020

Police reinforced by National Guard troops forcefully pushed back protesters near the White House to clear a way for Pres. Trump to visit a church, just minutes after he said he wanted a military show of force against violent protests gripping the country. https://t.co/0a7KNwbCuF — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2020

This was the scene outside of the White House on Monday as police used tear gas and flash grenades to clear out peaceful protesters so President Trump could visit the nearby St. John’s Church, where there was a parish house basement fire Sunday night https://t.co/nFrCqYpqZR pic.twitter.com/DVP11iiVIh — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 2, 2020

We asked Trump if that was his family Bible he was holding up. He didn’t hear at first, amid sirens sounding near St John’s church, so we asked “Is that your Bible?" “It’s *a* Bible," he answered. pic.twitter.com/kE88c0Ubw2 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 2, 2020

CNN @kaitlancollins reporting that Trump walked to St. John’s church in part because he was upset over coverage of him hiding in the White House bunker — Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) June 2, 2020

The angle for talking points is already crystal clear:

Bishop denounces Trump's visit to church near the White House: "I am outraged" https://t.co/c8oolQ40aV pic.twitter.com/WfZTHq10wO — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 2, 2020

So glad Bishop Mariann Edgar Buddy of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington just denounced Trump’s disgraceful abuse of her church as a prop following his unconstitutional military attack on the peaceful citizen protesters standing between him and the TV cameras. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 2, 2020

Trump just used a damaged DC church for a photo op. The bishop is furious. https://t.co/6ss2MjInb8 — Vox (@voxdotcom) June 2, 2020

“Damaged.” Ok.