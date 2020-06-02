As we’ve told you today, anti-Trump Democrats such as a member of Congress, Hillary Clinton and David Axelrod have used a picture of the White House with most of the lights off in an attempt to make it symbolic of the current president. The problem? The photo is a slightly doctored version of a picture taken when Barack Obama was still in office.

But that’s nothing compared to what actress Debra Messing tweeted in order to make Trump’s walk to St. Johns Church last night look as Hitlerish as possible:

Absolutely shameless.

If Messing realizes that, she doesn’t care.

The level of hate is unreal.

