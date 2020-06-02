There’s a photo going around of the White House with most of its lights off that many (including Hillary Clinton and a Democrat Rep) are using to slam Trump. However, the particular photo they’re sharing was taken in 2015, according to the Associated Press.

Even former Obama adviser David Axelrod has gotten in on the backfire:

The only thing “perfect” about it is the self-own:

Axelrod dunking on himself is hilarious.

Well done, David!

