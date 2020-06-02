There’s a “Trump’s afraid” narrative going around on the Left, and Democrat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has done her best to try and reinforce that perception:

History will remember the night the president cowered in the dark as his country burned for justice. pic.twitter.com/eQhmhflMYl — Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@RepDMP) June 1, 2020

Hillary Clinton appears to have used the same photograph in her “compare/contrast” tweet of Obama vs. Trump:

Really?

That photo is from 2015. Who was President then? — ⭐⭐⭐That sunshine outside chick(larafreedom)🇺🇸 (@LaraFR) June 2, 2020

The photo on the right is from 2015 when Obama unfortunately was President. — TLB Rebooted (@markinson_john) June 2, 2020

According to the Associated Press, the picture was indeed taken around 2015 when Obama was president:

Per AP fact check, the original photo was uploaded to a Getty Images iStock in December 2015. In that pic, more of the outside lights are on. Here it is again in a March 2017 think tank blog post. https://t.co/edD1wxhWRJ pic.twitter.com/wFpt1yC5ks — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) June 2, 2020

As CNN's @kaitlancollins and others have noted, the WH routinely turns off lights late at night but leaves some on. Per the AP, other photos taken on Sunday night showed a few exterior lights on, not all of them dark like in the old, edited viral pic. https://t.co/edD1wxhWRJ pic.twitter.com/5HqATPKYoY — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) June 2, 2020

Whoops! Hillary Clinton, Rep. Mucarsel-Powell and others have accidentally dunked on Obama.

So, a photo from 2015, and a taunt that was instantly forgotten the moment they latched on "TEAR-GASSING FASCIST!!!!" https://t.co/YZynAsDqfK — China is lying (@jtLOL) June 2, 2020

So will Hillary Clinton delete this deceptive viral tweet since it has been proven that the dark image of the White House on the right is both (1) photoshopped to make it darker than it really was ***and*** (2) is a picture from 2015?https://t.co/UzD0u0h9VZ https://t.co/70aFkuPE9F — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 2, 2020

Update:

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod has also participated in the unwitting self-own:

What makes the symbolism even more perfect is the fact that that photo was taken when Barack Obama was president. https://t.co/eJxbSskDBz — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 2, 2020

