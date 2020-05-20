As Twitchy told you yesterday, Kimberley Strassel reported that Richard Grenell had declassified a January 20, 2017, email that former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice sent to herself.

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge obtained the email, and what’s in it is something else:

Trending

Now there’s another twist to the story. The email, which Rice sent to herself minutes after President Trump was sworn into office, was reportedly done at the behest of Barack Obama’s White House counsel:

Well, that certainly adds a new wrinkle!

It just keeps getting more interesting.

There are a lot of questions remaining, not that we expect the liberal media to ask any of them.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaSusan Rice