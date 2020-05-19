As Twitchy told you, Kimberley Strassel reported that Richard Grenell has declassified a January 20, 2017, email that former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice sent to herself.

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge has obtained the email:

Former FBI Director James Comey didn’t seem too keen on giving Michael Flynn access to “sensitive information” with regard to Russia:

Hmmm.

Will Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans subpoena Susan Rice?

