Kimberley Strassel reported that Richard Grenell has declassified a January 20, 2017, email that former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice sent to herself.

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge has obtained the email:

DEVELOPING: Declassified Rice email documenting WH meeting 1/5/2017 obtained @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/uA9V9oo4n4 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 19, 2020

Former FBI Director James Comey didn’t seem too keen on giving Michael Flynn access to “sensitive information” with regard to Russia:

#FLYNN Declassified Rice email first obtained @CBSNews "President Obama asked if Comey was saying that the NSC should not pass sensitive information related to Russia to Flynn. Comey replied "potentially” and noted "the level of communication (w/Russian Ambassador) is unusual." https://t.co/fVFHsW7BWb — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 19, 2020

Sending yourself an email that says your boss is super great and the FBI IS going completely by the book isn’t fishy in the least. “Has Flynn broken any laws?” “No, but he might.” Good lord https://t.co/1lF8h4X4z5 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 19, 2020

Will Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans subpoena Susan Rice?

