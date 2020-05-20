After CBS News’ Catherine Herridge reported on declassified documents showing the names of Obama administration officials who requested the unmasking of Michael Flynn, Joe Biden’s rapid response director was among those quick to go on the (now deleted) attack. Others on the Left also took aim at Herridge, even though we’ve been informed by Jim Acosta and any number of other journos that it’s completely unacceptable to go after the media.

After Herridge was attacked for reporting the facts, there wasn’t exactly a stampede of journalists rushing to Herridge’s defense.

Investigative journalist Lara Logan shredded “journalists” and others who stayed quiet:

Catherine Herridge does not deserve to be targeted and smeared for doing her best to report honestly and fairly, regardless of politics. Where are all of those self-appointed ‘guardians of journalism’ -all the experts/academics -when journalists are targeted for doing their jobs? — Lara Logan (@laralogan) May 20, 2020

It’s obvious that much of the problem “journalists” have with Herridge is that she doesn’t report based on whatever the morning’s DNC talking points memo says.

Journalism is dead they have picked their side long ago. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 20, 2020

Catherine is one of the few legitimate journalists left in DC. I know when I’m reading her work it’s been thoroughly investigated and accurate. I can’t say that about too many other people in DC. She’s being attacked because she’s daring to report the truth. — Helen Keller's Cat (@HelenKellersCat) May 20, 2020

***

Related:

CBS News releases statement about Catherine Herridge’s reporting