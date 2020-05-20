After CBS News’ Catherine Herridge reported on declassified documents showing the names of Obama administration officials who requested the unmasking of Michael Flynn, Joe Biden’s rapid response director was among those quick to go on the (now deleted) attack. Others on the Left also took aim at Herridge, even though we’ve been informed by Jim Acosta and any number of other journos that it’s completely unacceptable to go after the media.

After Herridge was attacked for reporting the facts, there wasn’t exactly a stampede of journalists rushing to Herridge’s defense.

Investigative journalist Lara Logan shredded “journalists” and others who stayed quiet:

Trending

It’s obvious that much of the problem “journalists” have with Herridge is that she doesn’t report based on whatever the morning’s DNC talking points memo says.

***

Related:

CBS News releases statement about Catherine Herridge’s reporting

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Catherine HerridgeFBILara LoganMichael Flynnunmasking