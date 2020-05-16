Earlier this week, after CBS News’ Catherine Herridge tweeted documents showing the names of Obama staffers (including Joe Biden) who requested the unmasking of an identity that was later discovered to be Michael Flynn, she was attacked by Joe Biden’s rapid response director (who ended up deleting the tweet).

The Daily Beast also got into the act:

Democrats on Capitol Hill have grown particularly irked by Catherine Herridge's work, believing she’s become a de facto clearing house for conservative conspiracy theorists who want to give their material the veneer of mainstream objectivityhttps://t.co/uCqHCBAdA1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 15, 2020

There were a couple of exceptions, but there was an almost total media blackout when it came to journos defending Herridge. Finally CBS News got around to issuing a statement, but they didn’t even mention the unmasking story which is what caused so much triggering from Obama defenders and the media (pardon the redundancy):

Via @CBSNews on @CBS_Herridge “Catherine is a deeply sourced reporter who has worked the national security beat for two decades and just last week secured one of the biggest newsmaker interviews with Attorney General William Barr… 1 of 2 — Major Garrett (@MajorCBS) May 16, 2020

Via @CBSNews on @CBS_Herridge “which was cited by national and international outlets. This is the kind of aggressive reporting we applaud at CBS News.” 2 of 2 — Major Garrett (@MajorCBS) May 16, 2020

Better late than never?

CBS didn’t waste any time defending one of the finest journalists in the business. (Sarcasm) — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) May 16, 2020

Perhaps CBS had to run the statement through a few layers of editors to make sure it wasn’t too critical of those who slammed Herridge for failing to assist the DNC narrative.

That was quick. — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 16, 2020

LOL. “Quick” in a “waiting in line at the DMV” kinda way.

The next media move is obvious:

Conservatives pounce on CBS’ response — The Great and Unmatched Tim Carney (@TimCarneySTL) May 16, 2020

Wait for it!