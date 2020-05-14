We told you yesterday that CBS News’ Catherine Herridge shared a declassified list of Obama administration officials who requested the unmasking of Michael Flynn. Herridge’s tweet triggered the Biden campaign’s rapid response director to such a degree that he attacked the reporter (which for some reason sparked an almost immediate media blackout):

Andrew Bates, why'd you delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/dSy2SqS12U — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 13, 2020

The tweet was eventually deleted, but not before dozens of Herridge’s media colleagues came to her defense. Wait, that’s not what happened:

24 hours since Joe Biden’s campaign outrageously and unfairly attacked CBS News’ @CBS_Herridge. Not one colleague of Herridge’s has come to her defense – @MajorCBS, @Weijia, @PaulaReidCBS, @margbrennan – no one. @jaketapper is the only prominent media member I’ve seen who has. pic.twitter.com/G7con35KBY — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 14, 2020

Shocker!

And Tapper did defend Herridge, but immediately pivoted to Trump and his media slams.

Jake Tapper did with a caveat in his next tweet. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) May 14, 2020

Tapper came with a qualifier like the hack he is though. — China is the Lyin’ King (@BeenLucky7) May 14, 2020

So it doesn’t look like Jim Acosta’s going to add an extra chapter to his “dangerous time to tell the truth in America” book, nor will most other “journalists” take note. And it doesn’t appear that CNN’s Brian Stelter has found it worth mentioning either.

Weija is busy acting like she was racial profiled, guys. Sorry. — CorpsDawg (@CorpsDawg) May 14, 2020

Not only are they useful idiots of china but they are COWARDS!! https://t.co/jbeJQnxFF6 — Tax Man (@Tman06460) May 14, 2020

Ourageously shameful… — Marty Davis (@MartyDavis) May 14, 2020

And what sums up mainstream media journalism in the Trump era better than “outrageously shameful.”

