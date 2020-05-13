As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden’s rapid response director Andrew Bates decided that the best way for the campaign to respond to the revelation that Biden had submitted an unmasking request for the identity of the man who turned out to be Michael Flynn was to attack CBS News’ Catherine Herridge for … reporting on the list.

On its face, Bates’ tweet looks bad enough. But given Joe Biden’s past tweets on the importance of a free press, it’s absolutely damning:

Trending

Well, well, well.

If he did, it seems safe to assume he didn’t mean any of it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew BatesCatherine Herridgefree pressJoe BidenMatt WolkingMichael Flynnrapid responseSteve Guestunmasking