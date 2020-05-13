CBS News’ Catherine Herridge shared the list — declassified by Richard Grenell — of personnel who submitted unmasking requests that would have identified Gen. Michael Flynn. While it’s important to note that the individuals on the list did not necessarily see the information identifying Flynn as the subject, they did request the information:

SCOOP @CBSNews obtains @RichardGrenell notification to congress declassified “unmasking list” Flynn between late 2016 and January 2017 – Read 3 pages provided by NSA here pic.twitter.com/NozVpQlRn2 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 13, 2020

Some interesting names on that list, for sure.

"Jan 5 2017: Chief of Staff to the President of the US, Denis McDonough" https://t.co/CfvOSGq0GJ pic.twitter.com/3BE1DCwJ95 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 13, 2020

Samantha Power was a very busy UN ambassador. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 13, 2020

Who’s that last one? — 🤔 (@examplezero) May 13, 2020

Some names on this list: -Clapper

-Biden

-Comey https://t.co/Q2lBLMErWu — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 13, 2020

I haven't seen this many smoking guns since the last time the battleship Missouri fired a volley https://t.co/Ou5xFY6qiG — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 13, 2020

Updates:

Related:

