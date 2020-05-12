As Twitchy reported earlier, ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos tossed a few softballs at Joe Biden on “Good Morning America,” who bristled at reports that he’s “hiding” in Delaware and said he’s anxious to get back on the campaign trail.

Stephanopoulos did grow a spine though and pushed back on Biden’s claim that he knew nothing about the investigation into Michael Flynn — borrowing a line from his former boss, he likely heard it on the news when everyone else did. But then after Biden went on a rant about how the whole thing was a distraction from the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, Stephanopoulos reminded him about that January 5, 2017 meeting in the Oval Office where just about everybody tied up in the Russian collusion scandal was gathered. Only then did he admit that, yes, he knew. Barack Obama did too, but we don’t think he’ll admit to it publically anytime soon.

Joe Biden admits he was briefed on Flynn investigation after claiming “I knew nothing” pic.twitter.com/59IMYX96Ds — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 12, 2020

“I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn.” Biden was in the Oval Office meeting with Obama, Rice, Yates, and Comey when Obama used the Flynn-Kislyak calls to justify keeping the investigation of Flynn, and Trump, secret. https://t.co/9rK2vrRyT2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 12, 2020

This guy can’t even survive a softball interview with a press sycophant. @GStephanopoulos @JoeBiden — Fred Comella (@patriot_64) May 12, 2020

Sean, Biden being “present” anywhere isn’t the same thing as you and I being present anywhere. — Bot Blocker Extraordinaire (@Matt_Schtick1) May 12, 2020

And his “clarification” had the opposite effect. He’s lying. He knew. — Quarantiney ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Quarantiney1) May 12, 2020

Talk about diversion Joe — MS JACQUIE🇨🇦 (@jacquie_1959) May 12, 2020

Biden is asked about Flynn, claims to know "nothing," accuses Trump of "diversion," and then proceeds to engage in diversion, diversion, diversion before being asked about Flynn again, contradicting himself, and claiming he misunderstood the question. — TheLegalBrain (@TheLegalBrain1) May 12, 2020

He didn’t misunderstand the question.

@JoeBiden "I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn."

Or

"I thought you asked me whether or not I had anything to do with him being prosecuted. I'm sorry. I was aware that they asked for an investigation." — Katrina (@Katrina27815217) May 12, 2020

@JoeBiden thought he could pull the “Trump is deflecting” bit and GS would drop it. Most of the time that’s the case. Possibly that’s about to change. — Tampa Dave (@TampaDave95) May 12, 2020

The question was on “investigation,” he used the word “investigate” in his answer, and then when caught in his falsehood, claims he thought the question was about “prosecution.” — Future Guillotine Victim (@m_guillotine) May 12, 2020

Some one had to have been screaming in his earpiece as he was fingering it. After he tries a not so successful save:

I thought you said prosecuted, not investigated.

Hahah, right. Biden said he had no knowledge of an investigation in his initial remark. Oh, my goodness, Joe. — Star Lasswell (@StarLasswell1) May 12, 2020

Biden pivoted from the question and diverted. Same old playbook…look over here and talk about this. Biden shaking his head, taking a deep breath was not a good look. — Mark William Singler (@Equalizer008) May 12, 2020

Once Biden is out of his talking points and has to think and speak extemporaneously he is lost and stumbles and bumbles his way to a an incoherent thought. — Brody (@APodCalypseNow2) May 12, 2020

I WOULD BELIEVE that Joe was napping at the time of the WH meeting. And who knows WHAT he can remember at this point in his life. — David L Osterfund (@DOsterfund) May 12, 2020

Lol. Check out that HUGE sigh at 0:20.

And then watch him divert attention on the issue by talking about Trump diverting attention from issues. What a joke. — Crabby Cakes (@crabby_cakes1) May 12, 2020

Biden: I know nothing… Also Biden: Yeah, I was briefed — Winston ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@Nzingodwins) May 12, 2020

I love how Biden says Trump is diverting, while he himself uses the entire clip to divert from the question 😂 — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) May 12, 2020

Whatever they accuse you of doing, they are doing themselves — The John P. Arshon (@JohnParshon) May 12, 2020

Haha. Nice diversion from the question, Joe. And well done falling flat on your face. Again. — derek michael (@dmr7280) May 12, 2020

Technically, Joe can do both simultaneously. He can be briefed and still know nothing. It is a rare trait. — Alexander Nevermind (@2020DoOver) May 12, 2020

Biden knew, and Obama knew as well — it’s all out in the open now.

Related: