CBS News investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge had a pretty major scoop earlier today with a list of Obama administration officials who had submitted requests to unmask the person who turned out to be Michael Flynn.

But you’d never know it if you were looking to MSM outlets for big news. RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan took a look at some of the go-to outlets and what he found … probably won’t surprise you:

It's been two hours since @CBS_Herridge broke the unmasking news. CNN can't seem to find a place for it on their web site. pic.twitter.com/hObBUemeMK — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 13, 2020

Even worse: CBS not even promoting their own reporter's scoop. pic.twitter.com/mUDAA7Q1pU — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 13, 2020

Pathetic.

Nothing on the NY Times or the Washington Post web sites. Total blackout. And then there is Fox. pic.twitter.com/xOd8U0s1uj — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 13, 2020

Well, at least someone thinks it’s worth covering.

Now that's bad. Unreal. — Johnny Clueless (@lunatickfringe) May 13, 2020

To be fair, Politico’s Blake Hounshell covered it. Not without spinning like mad, of course. But he did cover it.

Too bad most other fearless firefighters seem too afraid to touch this one.