As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden’s rapid response director Andrew Bates decided to rapidly respond to Catherine Herridge’s scoop about the Michael Flynn unmasking request list by … attacking Catherine Herridge. Because of course.
Screen shot of Andrew Bates' deleted tweet. pic.twitter.com/QDsT89lx0t
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 13, 2020
Bates’ tweet may have been deleted, but it hasn’t been forgotten. Even CNN’s Jake Tapper called the Biden Campaign out for sliming Herridge:
Gross. Personal attacks on journalists for sharing facts is obnoxious and indecent. @JoeBiden approves this message? https://t.co/G6jVxWuxMF
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 13, 2020
Of course, he couldn’t do it without bringing Donald Trump into the mix:
It’s so obvious it need not be said but I will anyway: not only does the Trump campaign do this regularly, the White House and the president do it as a matter of policy. And they do it so often it’s impossible to respond every time. If you RT my first tweet, RT this second one.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 13, 2020
You almost had it, Jake. But then you had to go there.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
— Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) May 13, 2020
Sooooo, Joe Biden's campaign should do this much more often, to evade criticism?
— Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) May 13, 2020
I knew you'd find a way to make it about the orange man being bad.
— jbrandonui (@jbrandonui) May 13, 2020
Come on Jake. You know this tweet wasn’t necessary.
— Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) May 13, 2020
This isn't untrue but I still think you said it because you felt the urge to and not for the benefit of anyone else. https://t.co/0uvxkGjowv
— neontaster (@neontaster) May 13, 2020
I appreciate the fairness here Jake. Honestly and thanks. Hey, curious Martha McSally calling Manu Raju a liberal hack was a 3-day news cycle. So fairness assumes that this will be too?
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2020
Yeah … we wouldn’t hold our breath if we were you.