As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden’s rapid response director Andrew Bates decided to rapidly respond to Catherine Herridge’s scoop about the Michael Flynn unmasking request list by … attacking Catherine Herridge. Because of course.

Bates’ tweet may have been deleted, but it hasn’t been forgotten. Even CNN’s Jake Tapper called the Biden Campaign out for sliming Herridge:

Of course, he couldn’t do it without bringing Donald Trump into the mix:

You almost had it, Jake. But then you had to go there.

Yeah … we wouldn’t hold our breath if we were you.

