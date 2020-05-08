The Justice Department dropping criminal charges against Michael Flynn had the already perma-triggered Democrats even more triggered than usual. Couple that with the release of transcripts that bring the Democrats’ “collusion” narrative crashing to the ground yet again and it’s been a bad week for the Resistance.

Naturally Democrats want to make it all stop, which is why the majority on the House Judiciary Committee sent the following letter to the DOJ Inspector General’s office:

In other words, the Dems are demanding an investigation of what they allege to be “improper political interference” of AG Bill Barr’s investigation into the Left’s improper political interference designed to take down Trump.

Not that the House Dems won’t still keep clinging to the original script for as long as possible.

