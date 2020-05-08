The Justice Department dropping criminal charges against Michael Flynn had the already perma-triggered Democrats even more triggered than usual. Couple that with the release of transcripts that bring the Democrats’ “collusion” narrative crashing to the ground yet again and it’s been a bad week for the Resistance.

Naturally Democrats want to make it all stop, which is why the majority on the House Judiciary Committee sent the following letter to the DOJ Inspector General’s office:

NEW: House Judiciary Cmte. Democrats write to DOJ inspector general calling for investigation into AG Barr’s “improper political interference into several ongoing criminal matters against President Trump's allies.” pic.twitter.com/TbZBikNbAJ — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) May 8, 2020

In other words, the Dems are demanding an investigation of what they allege to be “improper political interference” of AG Bill Barr’s investigation into the Left’s improper political interference designed to take down Trump.

Dems are getting verrrrry nervous. By the time this all shakes out the Obama administration will be shown to be the most corrupt ever. — Capitalism cures poverty (@WazzuDave87) May 8, 2020

They are getting really nervous now. https://t.co/gvRSSVMCna — John the Maintenance Guy 🛠️ (@MaintenanceJoh1) May 8, 2020

Not that the House Dems won’t still keep clinging to the original script for as long as possible.