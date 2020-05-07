In case you missed it in a previous post, those interview transcripts that Rep. Adam Schiff has been sitting on for nearly two years have finally been released to the public, and one standout from Thursday is former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper admitting that he hadn’t seen any hard evidence of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Anecdotal evidence, maybe, but nothing concrete.

NEW: former DNI James Clapper says : "I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/ conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election." — in transcript of interview with House Intel during its Russia probe. — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 7, 2020

This testimony never leaked, or at least was never reported. I can’t think why. https://t.co/0jV7tqj1Fb — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 7, 2020

Didn’t he say the exact opposite on CNN? @jaketapper — Mary Fernandez 🏁🇭🇰😷#FreeHK (@MaryFernandez) May 7, 2020

He said the exact opposite everywhere. — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) May 7, 2020

The Daily Caller’s Greg Price was good enough to pull up an old CNN story in which Clapper tells reporters at a National Press Club event that “I think when you compare the two, that Watergate pales really in my view compared to what we’re confronting now.”

James Clapper was willfully lying to our faces. The left was in public from June 7, 2017. The right was under oath from his hearing on July 17, 2017. pic.twitter.com/pbe8lkcmtq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2020

Huh.

These are some really evil people. He kept this going for 3 effing years. — Danielle 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@daniellemerrim1) May 8, 2020

The headline was correct, just not in the way they thought. — Dobro (@Dobro167) May 8, 2020

He was technically correct, but in the complete opposite way of what he was saying. — The Deep-State Department (@CCPNBC) May 8, 2020

Watergate does pale in comparison to what the Obama Clinton criminal cabal did to this country full stop — Cocaine Mitch (@JudicialPolling) May 8, 2020

What he said is true in a way. Watergate doesn’t compare to what the Dems have done. This may put an effective end to the party. — StraightArrow (@Straigh90653287) May 8, 2020

No, he wasn't lying, and we're deeper in now, with a Senate complicit in the crimes. — Ed Darrell (@EdDarrell) May 8, 2020

Hey @brianstelter @oliverdarcy we're going to hear about this BLATANT LIE by one of your contributors, James Clapper in your newsletter, right? — Mike (@CBerthelot227) May 8, 2020

Yep. You lie to Congress, you go to prison. The Obama squad lies, they get gigs at CNN. — ReeveS #QuitChina (@rls41084441) May 8, 2020

And nobody in the media called him out — Jet Burner (@JetteBurner) May 8, 2020

that was obvious to eveyone except @cnn anchors…oops I mean conspirators. — Lovecars (@Myoldcars) May 8, 2020

If I woke up tomorrow and some of these people were found dangling from a lamppost somewhere, I would not be troubled in the least. I'd love to think the justice system would handle it, but as we've seen, it's broken beyond repair. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) May 8, 2020

It just means Hillary paid them a visit during the night — Just Kate (@KMW_main) May 8, 2020

To the fullest extent of the law, as high as the rot goes. — Joe Biden's Hologram (@eastern_ont) May 8, 2020

According to the transcript, James Clapper believes the Trump Tower meeting with Don Jr. was enough predication to assume possible Russian collusion because it “just looks funny”, even though he was basing it on details he read in the media! — GrokKing (@GrokKing77) May 8, 2020

Since Clapper is a CNN contributor, maybe he can clear this up on the air.

Related: