In case you missed it in a previous post, those interview transcripts that Rep. Adam Schiff has been sitting on for nearly two years have finally been released to the public, and one standout from Thursday is former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper admitting that he hadn’t seen any hard evidence of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Anecdotal evidence, maybe, but nothing concrete.

The Daily Caller’s Greg Price was good enough to pull up an old CNN story in which Clapper tells reporters at a National Press Club event that “I think when you compare the two, that Watergate pales really in my view compared to what we’re confronting now.”

Huh.

Since Clapper is a CNN contributor, maybe he can clear this up on the air.

