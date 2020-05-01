This morning on MSNBC, Joe Biden faced his first direct questions about the sexual assault allegation from Tara Reade, and it didn’t go well for him at all. One way to tell the issue is hurting Biden can be seen in media attempts to shift focus away from the presumptive Democrat nominee, and CNN’s Jake Tapper showed how it’s done:

Tapper’s certainly free to request interviews from any and all of those people, but “first things first”:

According to Reade, her only TV news interview request has come from Fox News.

You could tell instantly that the media realized Biden’s interview was a disaster.

Maybe the mainstream media wants a Democrat in the White House again so they can go back to hibernating.

