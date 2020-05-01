This morning on MSNBC, Joe Biden faced his first direct questions about the sexual assault allegation from Tara Reade, and it didn’t go well for him at all. One way to tell the issue is hurting Biden can be seen in media attempts to shift focus away from the presumptive Democrat nominee, and CNN’s Jake Tapper showed how it’s done:

So is it now time for President Trump to sit for an interview and take questions like this about allegations made by Jessica Leeds and Kristin Anderson and Jill Harth and Lisa Boyne and Mariah Billado and Victoria Hughes and Temple Taggart and Cathy Heller and Karen Virginia and https://t.co/mfGAFiQbuJ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 1, 2020

2/ …Tasha Dixon and Bridget Sullivan and Melinda McGillivray and Natasha Stoynoff and Jennifer Murphy and Juliet Huddy and Rachel Crooks and Samantha Holvey and Jessica Drake and Ninni Laaksonen and Summer Zervos and Cassandra Searles and Karen Johnson and — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 1, 2020

Tapper’s certainly free to request interviews from any and all of those people, but “first things first”:

Jake, it’s obvious you have been assigned the diversion/whataboutism but is there any reason why you haven’t interviewed Biden or Tara Reade since she went public with her allegations? — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) May 1, 2020

Why haven't you invited Tara Reade on your show? https://t.co/MjnSDYGKRM — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) May 1, 2020

Jake has a national show. He’s one of the most recognizable faces in news. He could have any of those women on his show any time to tell their story. He could also have Tara Reade on his show. None of these women have been on his show. This is expert smoke screening. https://t.co/NToGK5pcDU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2020

According to Reade, her only TV news interview request has come from Fox News.

Only took about 8 minutes for Biden to end his interview for the whataboutism to get going. https://t.co/WW7ZWhsvV0 — Holden (@Holden114) May 1, 2020

You could tell instantly that the media realized Biden’s interview was a disaster.

Yes absolutely all of those women should tell their story. Why hasn’t Jake Tapper had them on his show to do so? He thinks he’s being clever. He’s not. It’s just revealing. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2020

Yes. You're a journalist, not a bystander, Jake. Does your job consist of just defending Joe Biden? — Mo Mo (@molratty) May 1, 2020

Suffice to say, I am not worried that CNN will give sufficient airtime to Trump accusers and critics. This is, however, textbook "whataboutism" coming from a network that could have had Tara Reade on air at any point in the last month and chose not to. https://t.co/1LJ9g3rwiW — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 1, 2020

Absurd whataboutism. We had an entire election cycle in 2016 dedicated to coverage of Trump's accusers. The national media gave more coverage to Pence not wearing a mask in one day than they did to Tara Reade over 36 days. https://t.co/1vXr7Zh6gw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 1, 2020

This used to be called whataboutism. https://t.co/f45cLp6m7E — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 1, 2020

They don't care whether or not Tara Reade is telling the truth. They don't care about women. They just want revenge. https://t.co/4RMtdqwP6Q — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 1, 2020

Maybe the mainstream media wants a Democrat in the White House again so they can go back to hibernating.