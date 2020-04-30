Unsealed FBI notes have revealed the extent to which the FBI under James Comey went in order to “get” Michael Flynn.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley is disturbed by what the FBI did, as well as the lack of media scrutiny:

It’s maddening, and the smug attitude that comes from Comey and other former FBI officials makes it even more so. Somebody needs to be held accountable.

And don’t forget Barack Obama’s doozy that is often repeated by Joe Biden:

There’s “not a smidgen” according to anybody who chooses to ignore it.

