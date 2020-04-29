There’s a lot going on right now regarding Michael Flynn and the mishandling of his case by his former lawyers, but Techo Fog is here with unsealed FBI notes that read, “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

Huh, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. Imagine that.

Trending

And in other Flynn news, as if that weren’t enough:

 

Stay tuned …

* * *

Update:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBIinterviewlieLisa PageMichael FlynnnotesPeter StrzokprosecuteTechno Fog