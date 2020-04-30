And here comes Nikki Haley off the top rope!

There is so much to unpack with the new info on Gen. Flynn. The most upsetting is how calculated it was. Letting Gen. Flynn off is not enough. People need to pay for this and the FBI needs to answer to how the public can have confidence that it will never happen again. Shameful. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 30, 2020

Now, let’s see if anything actually happens:

People need to pay. https://t.co/TE5n0WJRNe — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) April 30, 2020

Absolutely This. The Intent was Malicious at Best, & The People who were in ANY WAY INVOLVED should be treated harshly. TOXIC to them. NOW! https://t.co/wwvX2hTZqj — John A. Jensen (@FixTheNation) April 30, 2020

Yes, please let there be truth. https://t.co/m40xa8HV8w — Ann (@annaannaanna77) April 30, 2020

FWIW, legal Twitter is not as hyped on the disclosures as our side:

My comments to @lawcrimenews on Flynn case. Big yawn. I would love to hear from lawyers who have experience w/law enforcement who actually believe FBI conduct in question was dif than routine strategizing & deception. I have 25+ years of such experience & I see nothing new. https://t.co/e1LDsZsaLk — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) April 30, 2020

The argument being this was just business as usual for the FBI:

If you are Flynn supporter, you don't like that. I get it. But get real and understand how system works every…..single……day, whether at local, state or federal level. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) April 30, 2020

OK, but for the freaking Logan Act?

Logan Act violations are now the same as terrorism or drug trafficking? https://t.co/yKooC8X8lE — Eli Lake (@EliLake) April 30, 2020

