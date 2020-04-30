As we told you earlier this afternoon, President Trump was asked about the sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden:

Trump, asked what he'd say to Joe Biden about Tara Reade: "I don't know anything about it. I think he should respond. It could be false accusations—I know all about false accusations. I've been falsely charged numerous times." He argues Brett Kavanaugh was "falsely charged." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 30, 2020

Former WH press secretary Sean Spicer was among those who noticed something quite telling:

While taking questions from the media @potus @realDonaldTrump was asked about sexual assault allegations against @JoeBiden — to be clear, the media has now officially asked Trump more questions about Biden than they’ve asked Biden about Biden — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 30, 2020

LOL. What mainstream media bias?

Our #MSM is so biased and bad for everyday Americans. https://t.co/X5HpVf4BAF — Go Bucky777 (@GoBucky777) April 30, 2020

Tomorrow on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Biden will reportedly finally be directly questioned about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation. Brace for softball questions!