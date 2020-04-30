At last! A media outlet will speak with Joe Biden directly about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against him. Biden’s gonna be on tomorrow’s edition of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”:

So, he’ll be all on his own to field Joe and Mika’s hard-hitting questions. Hopefully he’ll have a pillow or something handy to keep him propped up.

Yeah, well, this time it’s gonna be different. You’ll see!

Why the snark? You suspect Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski will go easy on Joe?

Come on. It’s not as if the media have been willing to cut Joe Biden slack all this ti— oh.

Stay tuned, everybody!

