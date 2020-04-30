This afternoon, Donald Trump was asked to weigh in on Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden.

Sigh. So, what did Trump have to say?

Watch:

Biden’s defenders should actually be pretty satisfied with that answer. They kind of have to be, don’t they?

Well, in any event, Trump’s definitely right about one thing: Joe Biden should respond. We’ll see what he comes up with on “Morning Joe” tomorrow.

