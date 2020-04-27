As we’ve told you in the past, the Left and the media (pardon the redundancy) has had its issues with the medical leader of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx. During press conferences, Dr. Birx hasn’t been helpful when it comes to forwarding the preferred narrative of Democrats, and it’s caused some triggering. New Yorker staff writer Emily Nussbaum isn’t happy with Dr. Birx:

Dr. Birx is going to leave a horrible legacy. It's one thing to be a cynical paid fixer. It's worse, in my eyes, to be the expert who props up the mad king. I get that it's an emergency & I understand the theoretical strategy she may think she's pursuing, but it's a moral horror. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) April 26, 2020

“Listen to the doctors” does have its exceptions:

The left tells us we should trust the medical experts, but they ignore the ones who say things they don’t like. You really can’t make this stuff up. https://t.co/j9tZoH5sUO — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) April 27, 2020

No you can’t.

This is deranged. Dr. Birx isn’t propping up anyone. This sort of comment is an extension of the “end stage of the trump presidency” thinking, that if only more people acted like Jim Acosta, Trump would cease being president. https://t.co/TtnDbMLjyq — Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 27, 2020

Does everyone at the New Yorker have cat food for brains? What is going on over there? https://t.co/Ci3EZqQxli — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2020

Birx is 1/2 the reason 50% of the population in New York City isn’t dead. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2020

It’s not the job of public health professionals to be part of *your* resistance https://t.co/dplOzkWchl — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 27, 2020

Dr. Birx is a hero and this is completely unhinged https://t.co/mG0MXgQYS3 — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 27, 2020

There isn't a sane person at the New Yorker. Whatever it was, it's bizarro world lesser Alex Jones co-op checkout aisle trash. — The Media Spreads Chinese Propaganda Monkey (@ARaised_Eyebrow) April 27, 2020

Oh, ok journalist. Dr. Birx is far more accomplished than you will ever be. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) April 27, 2020

“Believe the doctors” is like “believe all women”: The rules get suspended if they’re unhelpful to current situations.