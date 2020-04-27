As we’ve told you in the past, the Left and the media (pardon the redundancy) has had its issues with the medical leader of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx. During press conferences, Dr. Birx hasn’t been helpful when it comes to forwarding the preferred narrative of Democrats, and it’s caused some triggering. New Yorker staff writer Emily Nussbaum isn’t happy with Dr. Birx:

“Listen to the doctors” does have its exceptions:

No you can’t.

Trending

“Believe the doctors” is like “believe all women”: The rules get suspended if they’re unhelpful to current situations.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpDr. BirxThe New Yorker