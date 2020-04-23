The DC media have been covering themselves in firefighter glory for the past three years, but the pace has really picked up lately. Here’s another example featuring ABC News’ Jonathan Karl posing a question to Trump and Pence, which Dr. Birx answered instead:

But don’t dare question the media’s thorough knowledge of background information and preparation.

They’ve gotten really good at it too!

