We didn’t report on this at the time because it didn’t seem relevant to the conversation on the coronavirus pandemic, but if people are going to accuse Dr. Deborah Birx of being “a Republican lawyer,” we might as well put it out there:

BREAKING: FEC records show the husband of State Dept Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinating COVID-19 response, is a Democrat who gave at least $8,100 to Hillary Victory Fund & Hillary for America in 2015 and 2016 and served as deputy assistant & director of advance for President Clinton — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 8, 2020

That certainly wouldn’t mean anything to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, who now says that Birx is now spinning every question in favor of lifting the lockdown in Republican-run states.

Dr. Birx is now functioning as a Republican lawyer defending the reckless choices of Republican governors. She spins every question about Georgia. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) April 21, 2020

It’s funny (sad funny) how the media at first said to ignore President Trump and allow only the experts — Fauci and Birx — to speak; cut away from the press briefings until one of the doctors took the podium. Then they turned on Birx and have begun to question Fauci as well and would prefer to hear from Joe Biden’s friend, the Obama administration’s Ebola czar.

If there’s one business that Georgia never shut down it’s the business of driving liberals crazy.

Please get help. — Danielle 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@daniellemerrim1) April 21, 2020

Maybe she has a kid you can challenge to a fight. https://t.co/fm4ABwm7u9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 21, 2020

Lawrence O'Donnell seems kind of threatened by an educated, qualified female professional having a different opinion than his. — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) April 21, 2020

The left is so predictable. I am shocked they would question a female doctor. They aren’t attacking Dr Fauci. Is it because he is a man? Explains why they passed over women to get Biden as their nominee — Dont Coof on me (@DinosourFarts) April 21, 2020

Larry doesn’t want to listen to science…or women. — Brody (@APodCalypseNow2) April 21, 2020

Hey everyone! Lawrence O'Donnell is saying don't listen to the medical experts. That's right @MSNBC has a science denier hosting one of their programs. Hopefully Andrew Lack can fix this problem immediately. — Timothy J (@Mister_Irony) April 21, 2020

Or maybe she just doesn’t agree with what you think and isn’t controlled by crooked journalists. Are you an expert on infectious diseases, Lawrence? — DontGetTooClose (@nahboo1220) April 21, 2020

With his fake-Southie accent while wearing pancake makeup. — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) April 21, 2020

feel better? — JesseDegenerate (@Jessedegenerate) April 21, 2020

Her remarks no longer helped Lawrence’s agenda so he turns bully. https://t.co/nGApCGUKKr — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2020

Always a bully — ❌ Shawn Dickson ⭐⭐⭐ (@tsdickson64) April 21, 2020

You're the left's friend, until you're not. — Seriously? (@Clankster1) April 21, 2020

She's very well versed on her task at hand. She's not going to be bullied. — Siouxii (@SiouXeee) April 21, 2020

What is it about liberals who are threatened by smart powerful women. — jon jae (@jonjy36) April 21, 2020

Sometimes you watch someone and just have no doubt in your mind that there is something not quite right with them. Lawrence is one of them. — Rafterman (@Rafterman777) April 21, 2020

Should she stop the hammering? https://t.co/6wXzCsmONe — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 21, 2020

Just as suspected "trust the experts" only applies to experts they agree with — Mutiny Arms Retail (@MutinyArmsRet) April 21, 2020

So seriously, when would O’Donnell let bowling alleys and barbers open up again? When there’s a vaccine? Where there are zero COVID-19 patients in the United States? Good thing he doesn’t have to worry about unemployment.

