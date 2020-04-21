As we told you Tuesday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo lectured some Kentucky residents about breaking “stay at home” and social distancing regulations. As it turned out, Cuomo was hit with some “hypocrisy” allegations after having been spotted breaking quarantine recently.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took that on in a video segment Tuesday night:

.@TuckerCarlson shreds CNN’s @ChrisCuomo for phony coronavirus ‘reemergence video’.

(This is one for the Fake News Hall of Fame.)https://t.co/FdE1o7VvL5 — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) April 22, 2020

This is something else:

"When did journalists start talking about themselves so much? It's not a story. It's narcissism." Tucker Carlson mocks the heck out of Chris Cuomo for over-selling his coronavirus, ignoring social distancing rules and CNN setting up a staged reintroduction to his family. pic.twitter.com/PVZ1mJlop1 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 22, 2020

Well, there it is!

