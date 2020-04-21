As we told you Tuesday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo lectured some Kentucky residents about breaking “stay at home” and social distancing regulations. As it turned out, Cuomo was hit with some “hypocrisy” allegations after having been spotted breaking quarantine recently.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took that on in a video segment Tuesday night:

This is something else:

Well, there it is!

