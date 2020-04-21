Chris Cuomo, who broke quarantine, now lectures people in Kentucky to “please think about others” after a few residents protested against lockdown restrictions in the state:

Please think about others https://t.co/5ICdw5zO1g — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 21, 2020

This is insulting:

Did you think of others when you broke "quarantine"…? https://t.co/fAshPiSQXc — Eric Covino (@ericcovino) April 21, 2020

There are different rules if your brother is the governor, apparently:

You didn't when you broke quarantine on Easter Sunday. https://t.co/d3wGlGAkxB — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 21, 2020

“Please think about others” as he berated someone telling him to think about others:

"Please think about others"https://t.co/kwz4AX4KvX — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 21, 2020

The hypocrisy meter is off the charts on this one:

***

