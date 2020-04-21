Chris Cuomo, who broke quarantine, now lectures people in Kentucky to “please think about others” after a few residents protested against lockdown restrictions in the state:

This is insulting:

There are different rules if your brother is the governor, apparently:

Trending

“Please think about others” as he berated someone telling him to think about others:

The hypocrisy meter is off the charts on this one:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chris cuomoCNN