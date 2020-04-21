As we told you Tuesday, video of Chris Cuomo emerging from his basement coronavirus quarantine made for semi-gripping television on CNN, but there was a problem. Cuomo had already admitted to having broken coronavirus quarantine on Easter weekend, but he and CNN apparently thought (or hoped) nobody would remember it.

The story caught the attention of New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz:

You guys are Pravda. This is so absurd I don't know how he did it, and then Stelter passed it along, with a straight face. https://t.co/binB5Wj5DF — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2020

Guy Benson was among the intrigued:

This thread is really something. https://t.co/bUQWeQ42TN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 21, 2020

Yep, this is a heck of a thread:

A lot of people have contacted me saying they hadn't seen this story before and asking for more details. Like, how do I know that Cuomo wasn't allowed to be out on April 12 or how do I know when he was diagnosed. I'm going to lay out the timeline in this thread. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2020

And away we go!

March 31- Chris Cuomo announces he has tested positive. His brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Chris "found out this morning" during his press conference. https://t.co/wmXN5EhmTF — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2020

April 12- 13 days later he is spotted outside his construction site, by bicyclist in E.Hampton. Bicyclist says Cuomo was with several people including his wife, his kids & another woman. *This is NOT the home in which he is quarantining.* Many missed that. https://t.co/InaxP6YXgE — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2020

April 13- On his own radio show, Cuomo tells the story of a bicyclist yelling at him. The story had not yet hit the press so it absolutely seems like he was trying to get ahead of it. I include this for people who say bicyclist is lying he saw him. Cuomo outed himself. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2020

April 14- He discusses with Sanjay Gupta that he has NOT gone without fever for 72 hours which Gupta says is what doctors look for to allow someone to leave isolation. Cuomo appears fully aware of that guideline. Cuomo says he went 60 hours. https://t.co/XiGQgLFGwn — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2020

Oh, and this is where Chris Cuomo’s brother, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo comes in:

April 15- Chris announces his wife has tested positive. He has his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his show to discuss it. This is actually the exchange that got my spidey sense tingling. There was just something off about it, the language, the mannerisms. https://t.co/mmty5zBrCd — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2020

At this point I had heard the story of the biker but assumed that Chris had been outside his own house. The exchange with his brother, where Gov.Cuomo is consoling him about his wife getting COVID-19 made think something was fishy. I started looking into the April 12 altercation. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2020

April 20- He "emerges" from his basement, as if for the first time, and announces himself "cleared by the CDC." So, obviously, he wasn't "cleared by the CDC" to leave his home 8 days prior. https://t.co/binB5Wj5DF — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2020

Unreal, but still there’s more:

What do I want? Why am I so incensed by all this? I'm so angry at this theater that Chris and CNN have put on. Emerging from the basement yesterday? Disgusting. People have died from this and he's blatantly breaking quarantine and then putting on this show as if he hadn't. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2020

And the kicker…

On April 16, the day after Governor Cuomo was on Chris's show to give him a pass about passing COVID-19 on to his wife Christina, he extended NY's PAUSE for another month. His brother is literally driving around and being outside with other people *WHILE ACTUALLY HAVING COVID.* — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2020

WOW.

Brian Williams level lying during a pandemic. NOTHING TO SEE HERE. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 22, 2020

so *supposedly* he gives his wife COVID but not his kids or his 88 year old mom? 🧐 — Carry (@boatgirl3) April 21, 2020

Why is this not in the press front & center? This is insane. — J.D. Haltigan (@JDHaltigan) April 22, 2020

Is it also fair to question whether he had it at all? We might be examining the wrong lie. — Sigh-heaving hag (@See_Grean) April 21, 2020

MANY questions remain, not that the mainstream media (ESPECIALLY CNN) will ask any of them.