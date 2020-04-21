As we told you Tuesday, video of Chris Cuomo emerging from his basement coronavirus quarantine made for semi-gripping television on CNN, but there was a problem. Cuomo had already admitted to having broken coronavirus quarantine on Easter weekend, but he and CNN apparently thought (or hoped) nobody would remember it.

Oh, and this is where Chris Cuomo’s brother, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo comes in:

Unreal, but still there’s more:

MANY questions remain, not that the mainstream media (ESPECIALLY CNN) will ask any of them.

