EVERYONE knows that Chris Cuomo and his family broke their coronavirus quarantine and were out and about on Easter Sunday. It’s a fact.

But now CNN and Fredo want us to believe this BS that this is “the very moment” he “emerged from his basement”?

GTFO of here. Oh, and watch the video. He claims the CDC cleared him which really means he says he’s met its guidelines to leave the house, which he didn’t follow on Easter:

Here's the very moment @ChrisCuomo emerged from his basement, where he's been riding out coronavirus for the last several weeks. pic.twitter.com/tugkXCGZD7 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 21, 2020

Apples, bananas:

Was this when you emerged before you went to the Hamptons or when you came back and hung out for a few more days and then re-emerged? — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) April 21, 2020

And rather than calling out Cuomo for his past bad behavior, CNN airs this:

"'Who the hell are you?! I can do what I want!" That was allegedly @ChrisCuomo's response when he was confronted for decamping to Southhampton and bringing coronavirus with him.https://t.co/hVVHwFsKfO — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 15, 2020

EVERYONE should be dragging him, and not just our side:

"Emerged from his basement." Fredo broke quarantine last week while he was still infected and contagious. https://t.co/0U38GJDpeq — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 21, 2020

Rather than air this lie, CNN should investigate where else their star went and who he might have infected:

You guys are Pravda. This is so absurd I don't know how he did it, and then Stelter passed it along, with a straight face. https://t.co/binB5Wj5DF — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2020

Nah, he’ll give his baby brother a pass:

Somebody ask the governor if CNN should have aired his ne'er-do-well brother's emergence from a fake basement quarantine after he spent Easter at a friend's house in a different town yelling at passers-by.https://t.co/A8pQrPVZdz https://t.co/lfhyX3TnuV — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) April 21, 2020

They’re lying right to our faces:

Why did he claim this? It's so staged and we know it's a lie! It's totally unnecessary! https://t.co/S6Xhl28nDF — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 21, 2020

Total garbage network:

This is a proven lie. As usual, CNN doesn't care about the facts (or most of you) https://t.co/zkBpv6Ts9h — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 21, 2020

***

Related: