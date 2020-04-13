CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Networks White House reporter April Ryan has time and time again proven herself to be a tremendous asset to the DNC, all while expressing pride in her credibility as an objective journalist.

In an Instagram interview Monday, Ryan hosted former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice (who you might know best from such hits as “Lying About What Sparked the Benghazi Attack on Five Different Sunday Morning News Shows”). During the discussion, Ryan passed along a question to Rice about the possibility of re-impeaching the president before asking Rice to vouch for her journalistic integrity. It’s really something else:

The most telling thing about the video is that Rice came across as more reasonable and less of a Dem hack than the alleged “journalist.”

Right?

