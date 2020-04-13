CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Networks White House reporter April Ryan has time and time again proven herself to be a tremendous asset to the DNC, all while expressing pride in her credibility as an objective journalist.

In an Instagram interview Monday, Ryan hosted former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice (who you might know best from such hits as “Lying About What Sparked the Benghazi Attack on Five Different Sunday Morning News Shows”). During the discussion, Ryan passed along a question to Rice about the possibility of re-impeaching the president before asking Rice to vouch for her journalistic integrity. It’s really something else:

UNHINGED. April Ryan's priority on April 13: Ask Susan Rice "why not" impeach @realDonaldTrump now. Later, April Ryan begs Susan Rice to say "April Ryan has integrity" in what must be the saddest moment in Instagram live history. pic.twitter.com/0Pvwxkgiel — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 14, 2020

April Ryan asked Susan Rice, "Why not" impeach President Trump now during her Instagram live interview tonight. She later begged Rice to say “April Ryan has integrity.” Embarrassing.pic.twitter.com/wWjKT2ZjHw — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) April 14, 2020

The most telling thing about the video is that Rice came across as more reasonable and less of a Dem hack than the alleged “journalist.”

From one of the most prolific public liars of all time, Susan Rice, saying April Ryan has integrity. I don’t think they know what that word means. https://t.co/h5PWoIrRed — Patrice Couture (@penncouture) April 14, 2020

April has no idea how any of this works.. — TMarieBisMe ✌🏼️🇺🇸 👠 (@tmarieBisMe) April 14, 2020

They seem really sincere about helping the people of this country – not — ILoveBurritos (@GarveyLoveChild) April 14, 2020

This is the most democratic thing I've heard from the left. 'Beat him at the ballot box'. Isn't that kind the point? Win the votes with policies that the voters approve of? — Post Brexit Gavlaaaaaaa (@donnantwich) April 14, 2020

Right?