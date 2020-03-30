It’s no secret that President Trump’s approval rating for the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak is irritating many in the national press. How bad has it gotten? There are some in the media who have been saying television networks should stop airing Trump’s coronavirus briefings live.

White House journo April Ryan, who can accurately be categorized as one of the “Resistance reporters” in DC, helped give the hashtag a boost with this question:

Can we guess what Ryan’s answer to that question would be?

Narrator: But it WAS the time for petty journalism from journalists.

There are a whole lot of journalists who are “beneath journalism” these days. The global crisis hasn’t stopped them from being activists for the Left.

