It’s no secret that President Trump’s approval rating for the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak is irritating many in the national press. How bad has it gotten? There are some in the media who have been saying television networks should stop airing Trump’s coronavirus briefings live.

White House journo April Ryan, who can accurately be categorized as one of the “Resistance reporters” in DC, helped give the hashtag a boost with this question:

No. 3 trending topic in America is #BoycottTrumpPressConferences on Twitter. Do you find @realDonaldTrump’s press conferences about #coronavirus effective or ineffective? Useful info or his new rally? Should TV networks continue to air these press conferences? #COVID19 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) March 29, 2020