April Ryan demands to be taken seriously, not just as a journalist, but as a woman.

Honestly, we’re not really sure how she can make a demand like that when she puts out crap like this:

Cringe is right:

This is CNN.

Trending

It is, indeed.

April Ryan is Stacey Abrams-ing Andrew Gillum and we’re supposed to be OK with that.

Funny how that works.

Shouldn’t he be all over this?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew GillumApril RyanCNNConspiracy Theorygovernor