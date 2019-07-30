April Ryan demands to be taken seriously, not just as a journalist, but as a woman.
Honestly, we’re not really sure how she can make a demand like that when she puts out crap like this:
Get ready to cringe https://t.co/vzsdlYk0FD pic.twitter.com/OCKJKPxSZq
— Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) July 30, 2019
Cringe is right:
This is CNN.
Is that facts first April Ryan calling Andrew Gillum governor???
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 30, 2019
It is, indeed.
@CNN She calls him Governor. Is this one of those apples you keep talking about?
— Danfromumbrella (@DanJosephsG) July 30, 2019
April Ryan is Stacey Abrams-ing Andrew Gillum and we’re supposed to be OK with that.
And she calls him “Governor” in the video. April Ryan is not a serious person much less a serious journalist. https://t.co/5RDvJqp5vj
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2019
Funny how that works.
Where's the Hall Monitor on this conspiracy theory?
— Michael 'Defective Human Product' Sanislo (@sparktherevolt) July 30, 2019
Shouldn’t he be all over this?
.@brianstelter is this a journalist practicing fake news? or does she have hard evidence that the election was not legitimate? Maybe ask her when you pass her in the halls of @cnn
— Michael Watson (@watsonmd) July 30, 2019