April Ryan demands to be taken seriously, not just as a journalist, but as a woman.

Honestly, we’re not really sure how she can make a demand like that when she puts out crap like this:

Cringe is right:

This is CNN.

Is that facts first April Ryan calling Andrew Gillum governor??? — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 30, 2019

It is, indeed.

@CNN She calls him Governor. Is this one of those apples you keep talking about? — Danfromumbrella (@DanJosephsG) July 30, 2019

April Ryan is Stacey Abrams-ing Andrew Gillum and we’re supposed to be OK with that.

And she calls him “Governor” in the video. April Ryan is not a serious person much less a serious journalist. https://t.co/5RDvJqp5vj — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2019

Funny how that works.

Where's the Hall Monitor on this conspiracy theory? — Michael 'Defective Human Product' Sanislo (@sparktherevolt) July 30, 2019

Shouldn’t he be all over this?