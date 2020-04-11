As you know, many Democrats (and journalists) have been angered by President Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus” to describe COVID-19. Others have referred to it as the “Wuhan virus” which has also met with disdain by Dems and the media (even though some of them initially used the term themselves).

On that topic, there are times when progressives applaud Bill Maher, but this will not be one of them:

China is a dictatorship that, for decades, enforced a one child per family policy under penalty of forced sterilization. But they can't close down the farmer's market from hell? #CoronaVirus #WetMarkets pic.twitter.com/pvkfhdTk4i — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 11, 2020

Well, there it is!

Someone had to tell the liberals, in words they could understand. https://t.co/FDMBQevajO — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) April 11, 2020

Broken clocks, blind squirrels and all that but he’s right. https://t.co/W8z1yZ6IP1 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 11, 2020

Bill Maher getting spicy, says what needs to be said about China https://t.co/M83r2HFNbX — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 11, 2020

There was a time when people enjoyed listening to new and original points of views In today's Woko Haram era, we are forced to celebrate when someone says what used to be obvious and common-sense https://t.co/UjnFID0CLG — Opinion Bakery (@IndiaSpeaksPR) April 11, 2020

Yes, it’s fine to call it the #ChineseVirus – every now and then Bill Maher preaches some sanity. This is the 2nd time I can think of. First time was when he chided his authoritarian, leftist audience that no matter how much he dislikes him, “yes, Alex Jones gets to speak” https://t.co/UJdn3OVrkK — T. Boone 🇺🇸 (@tbooneus) April 11, 2020