As you know, many Democrats (and journalists) have been angered by President Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus” to describe COVID-19. Others have referred to it as the “Wuhan virus” which has also met with disdain by Dems and the media (even though some of them initially used the term themselves).

On that topic, there are times when progressives applaud Bill Maher, but this will not be one of them:

Well, there it is!

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill MaherChinacoronavirusCOVID-19