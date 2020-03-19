More of this, please.

Here’s Martha MacCallum absolutely dropping Symone Sanders, a senior adviser for Joe Biden, on her head after she attempted to call out President Trump for daring to call the novel coronavirus pandemic the “Chinese virus.”

MacCallum: “No one is suggesting that American Chinese people are responsible. Every thinking human being who looks at this understands that the reference is to the origin of the virus and also the leadership in terms how that virus was handled in the country of origin.”

Have a watch:

Wow, that was perfectly said:

It’s so obvious to everyone, right?

And it’s about time this narrative got pushed back on:

