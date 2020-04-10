Paul Krugman thinks he’s spotted a sign that the nation is teetering on the brink of “authoritarianism” (though he must have a different definition of that word that rational people):

Keep in mind this is from somebody who could barely contain his glee back when the stock market took a huge plunge at the start of the coronavirus outbreak:

Yet the scariest news of the past week didn’t involve either epidemiology or economics; it was the travesty of an election in Wisconsin, where the Supreme Court required that in-person voting proceed despite the health risks and the fact that many who requested absentee ballots never got them.

Why was this so scary? Because it shows that America as we know it may not survive much longer. The pandemic will eventually end; the economy will eventually recover. But democracy, once lost, may never come back. And we’re much closer to losing our democracy than many people realize.

This is just the kind of thing we’ve come to expect from the NY Times’ resident Nobel laureate:

Amazing, right? But wait, there’s some good news:

So we’ve got that going for us.

