Remember when not long ago CNN’s Chris Cillizza proudly showed off his “America needs journalists” sweatshirt? Cillizza might want to send one of those to the president of Newsguild-CWA:

Last year MSNBC’s Katy Tur compared the importance of the media to firefighters and they obviously take that literally.

Journalists work in the most important profession in the nation — even the world. Just ask them!

Considering how the media’s currently polling in comparison to other people these days, it might be a bad time for that profession to ask for a taxpayer bailout:

