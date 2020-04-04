Remember when not long ago CNN’s Chris Cillizza proudly showed off his “America needs journalists” sweatshirt? Cillizza might want to send one of those to the president of Newsguild-CWA:

Journalists are risking their own health to provide life-saving information to a nation sheltering in place. We risk public health with layoffs or furloughs. https://t.co/kvPcEvVejz — Jon Schleuss (@gaufre) April 3, 2020

Last year MSNBC’s Katy Tur compared the importance of the media to firefighters and they obviously take that literally.

The delusions of professional journalists are amazing.https://t.co/p9bIduW02t — Lead and Gold (@leadandgold_cdh) April 4, 2020

Case study for inflated self-worth. May wanna get over yourself just a bit. A smidge. https://t.co/k7p7V2GVFV — Jack Masters (@BadgerDaddy) April 4, 2020

Journalists work in the most important profession in the nation — even the world. Just ask them!

Nobody respects propagandists anymore. The illusion has been shattered. Information flows freely without these liars. — Mirko (@_Mirko__) April 3, 2020

Stand in line behind ..My local grocery clerk, truck driver, pharmacy worker, nurse, doc, firefighter, cop and emt. Most of the journos I see sit at home and RT each other’s hot take tweets. Or sit in the briefings acting like a heckler..lookin at you .@acosta

We see you. 👀 https://t.co/ci4oLGWdl3 — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) April 4, 2020

Yes snowflake. You’re just like first responders. With a latte. And a fake job. https://t.co/19hsrkN9T0 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 4, 2020

Are you demanding appreciation? — Junior Sample (@BillSample5) April 3, 2020

The entire country is risking life and limb while staring straight down the barrel of unemployment https://t.co/Xb36Elzxkv — Seth Hughes (@THESethHughes) April 3, 2020

If you 1. Didn’t scare the shit out of people every hour of every day 2. Weren’t Political puppets 3. Skewed every story to fit an agenda I might care. https://t.co/joOyQBpKED — Keel Kenney (@Keel_Kenney) April 3, 2020

I, sitting at home without pants on, have been infinitely more useful to public health than 90% (or better) of you lot. You have done more harm than good through this crisis. It’s been “Iraq has WMDs” level bad. We risk public health WITHOUT layoffs. https://t.co/hLA3wUzpZc — Trev (@PrecariousPhoto) April 4, 2020

Get off if your perch and quite being self aggrandising. Go do something useful like helping other people and not whipping up fear. https://t.co/mT3wOlQSoW — Andrew Biar (@AndrewBiar) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile Healthcare Workers, First Responders, Retail/Grocery store workers put their lives on the line daily in this pandemic. But yeah you journalist have it sooo bad being employed as essential while millions of Americans are unemployed. But yes you are all the victims in it. https://t.co/DwnZtmCk9E — Shawn (@ShawnFinchum) April 4, 2020

Don’t worry. Your friends in China or Qatar can bail you out. https://t.co/xOinHZuipG — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) April 3, 2020

Msm so noble they deserve a government bailout? C’mon man. Terrible idea. And hilariously unlikely, especially now. @realDonaldTrump will let ‘em choke on their own bitter bile. Justifiably. @gaufre https://t.co/EPopwL5OLS — Dennis Kneale (@denniskneale) April 4, 2020

Allow me to take you off the hook. Y'all take care of yourselves. We'll be ok without your life-saving information God bless! https://t.co/38PRwsHdUp — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) April 4, 2020

Considering how the media’s currently polling in comparison to other people these days, it might be a bad time for that profession to ask for a taxpayer bailout: