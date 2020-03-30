What can we say other than CNN’s Chris Cillizza is the proud owner of an “America Needs Journalists” sweatshirt and he decided to show it off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am now a proud owner of this sweatshirt cc:@RAYGUNshirts pic.twitter.com/0K7ZBrXrup — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 31, 2020

It does have sort of a double meaning, though.

This shirt is accurate. America needs journalists. We don’t have any right now. https://t.co/bmJF9f0K8X — RBe (@RBPundit) March 31, 2020

Why do you have that tho? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 31, 2020

If @CNN gave you that, better polish up your resume. — John Latimer (@JohnMLatimer) March 31, 2020

So when is CNN going to start hiring them???? — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) March 31, 2020

When will @CNN start hiring journalists? You guys should have at least one or two. — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) March 31, 2020

So does @CNN , why dont you quit so one can take your place, Hack! — RefsHatetheSaints (@willw1969) March 31, 2020

That is unironically true, coming from a guy like you. — Quota (@ReggieQuota) March 31, 2020

Do you know any? — Dean Smallwood (@fatheaddean) March 31, 2020

What is a journalist? Isn’t that kind of an archaic thing? — Charmed (@hey_bernie) March 31, 2020

You're right, because what we have right now in the mainstream media is not that. — d33p7h2047 (@d33p7h2047) March 31, 2020

We do need journalists, because the ones we have now are just worthless activists. Someone, send us some real journalists!! — Kiara (@BlackCatsRule7) March 31, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 CNN needs journalists. All you have are left wing hacks. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) March 31, 2020

LOL — Jason W. (@j4539w) March 31, 2020

Here's the thing… America does need journalists. But the way these people praise themselves and make themselves out to be these warfighters really rubs me the wrong way. Talk to an actual warfighter… You'll never see him/her doing some self-aggrandizing shit like this. https://t.co/W3YbQzcsVz — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 31, 2020

America doesn’t need 98% of these journalists — bbnanny (@NanbumHall) March 31, 2020

They are delusional if they think journalists are vital to anyone. I laugh at their inept attempt to be fair and objective. They are stealing the little money they are paid and society wouldn’t miss them at all. It’s not like they are doctors, nurses, or in the military — Square Circle (@ragtop25) March 31, 2020

America needs journalists like we need AOC. Seriously, we totally DON'T. — Dee Ann (@USFDee) March 31, 2020

Yes we certainly do. Any idea when we're going to get them? — Tickler (@Tickeller) March 31, 2020

Maybe the J-schools are going to ramp up production by cutting out some of the activism and indoctrination classes.

