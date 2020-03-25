The approval rating for President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis is around 60 percent, and his press briefings have caused some in the media to ask if the media should stop covering them live. A New York Times media reporter has explored that very question:

Yeah, we can’t have people deciding for themselves before the content has been filtered by the liberal media!

And yet the media seem oblivious to their inconsistencies.

Bingo.

That’s exactly what’s happening.

It’s almost as if the media will never be happy with anything Trump does, no matter what it is.

