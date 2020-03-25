The New York Times editorial board might not be self-aware enough to raise an eyebrow at what they’ve written here, but others will know it when they see it:

President Trump needs to call for a two-week shelter-in-place order, now, as part of a coherent national strategy for the coronavirus to protect Americans and their livelihoods https://t.co/MTKgl51IDB — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) March 24, 2020

NYT editorial board: "President Trump needs to call for a two-week shelter-in-place order, now, as part of a coherent national strategy for the coronavirus to protect Americans and their livelihoods…" https://t.co/ECxlCQMnSN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 25, 2020

Things really have come full circle!

Before Corona – "Trump is acting like a dictator!"

After Corona – "Trump needs to act like a dictator!" — James Costopoulos (@JamesCostopoul1) March 24, 2020

Amazing, isn’t it?

So … now you WANT him to be a dictator? Unlike some, I'll shelter in place for the good of my neighbor. I don't need an order. https://t.co/hzGu0QTCtI — Collin Brown (@CollinBrown85) March 25, 2020

Liberals are going insane because President Trump won't act the part of dictator they've concocted in their fever dreams. https://t.co/VIib6IIBeF — DJSmith (@davidjacksmith) March 25, 2020

WHY ISNT TRUMP BEING A DICTATOR?!?! https://t.co/7o1pBNEi0a — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) March 25, 2020

There are those at the Times who have warned that Trump wants to be a dictator. Paul Krugman has been one of them:

Trump isn’t a dictator — not yet, anyway — but he clearly has totalitarian instincts, writes @PaulKrugman https://t.co/O7dM6Z02qb — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) March 13, 2017

Trump is a dictator wannabe, with no respect whatsoever for democratic norms. Sadly, elected Republicans have fallen in line behind him. https://t.co/D9a1Zhs5Rw — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) December 26, 2017

But now it’s “why won’t Trump act with more authority”? Please.

I’d rather he consult with Dr Fauci than with a group of ‘opinion journalists’. https://t.co/NoP0hznILc — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) March 25, 2020

Definitely.