GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham has said that the Bidens and Burisma are fair game for investigations as the 2020 election approaches. Does Sen. Mitt Romney agree? The short answer probably won’t surprise you, because it’s “no”:

Mitt Romney, a member of Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, told me of Chairman Ron Johnson’s Burisma probe: “There's no question but the appearance of looking at Burisma appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 5, 2020

Romney: “I would hope that there’s something of significance that needs to be evaluated that would be done perhaps the FBI or some other agency, although it's not as political as perhaps a committee of our of our body. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 5, 2020

Romney added: “We also have a lot of work to do on matters that are not related to Burisma. We probably ought to focus on those things.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 5, 2020

Romney said he would talk to Johnson about whether to support a subpoena to a consultant tied to Burisma. As we reported yesterday, Romney’s vote is crucial because if he votes against it, it would scuttle subpoena. Vote is next Wednesday.https://t.co/h5DfEGyAr5 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 5, 2020

Mollie Hemingway rolled her eyes:

Sole Republican to join hyperpartisan Democrats in unquestionably political impeachment says that investigation of corruption related to powerful US political players and taxpayer funding of foreign entities looks "political." Even for Mitt Romney, that's pretty Mitt Romney. https://t.co/cpJtEVMoSW — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 5, 2020

It really is.

Does it factor in that a Bain Capital(Romney's Co) had a person on Burisma Board? That's fact. Funny how he doesn't want it looked into. SMH — John A. Jensen (@FixTheNation) March 5, 2020

Of course Mr. Romney doesn't want further investigation into Burisma probe with his #SixDegreesofSeparation connections to that region & same players 🙄 https://t.co/IVfBWdQRYr — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) March 5, 2020

Hillary Clinton expressing disappointment that more Republicans in the Senate aren’t like Mitt Romney told us all we needed to know.