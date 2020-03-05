GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham has said that the Bidens and Burisma are fair game for investigations as the 2020 election approaches. Does Sen. Mitt Romney agree? The short answer probably won’t surprise you, because it’s “no”:

Mollie Hemingway rolled her eyes:

It really is.

Hillary Clinton expressing disappointment that more Republicans in the Senate aren’t like Mitt Romney told us all we needed to know.

