After Super Tuesday, it’s now looking like Joe Biden is the frontrunner for the Democrat nomination. In an interview, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham has said Ukrainian company Burisma and Joe Biden’s son are fair game as a result:

Here’s the letter Sen. Ron Johnson sent to his committee asking to start subpoenaing witnesses:

Graham also thinks it is still “Trump’s election to lose,” but by no means a sure thing:

As for Hunter Biden, how much more will come out? A paternity hearing is next:

