After Super Tuesday, it’s now looking like Joe Biden is the frontrunner for the Democrat nomination. In an interview, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham has said Ukrainian company Burisma and Joe Biden’s son are fair game as a result:
Asked if Senate Rs would go after Biden about Burisma, Lindsey Graham told me: “If you are going to run for president, and you were in charge of the Ukrainian anti-corruption campaign as Vice President, and your son is sitting on the most corrupt company in the country…
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 4, 2020
…”while you're trying to clean up the country, yeah that will come up,” Graham said. Asked if he would investigate the matter, Graham said: “Ron Johnson's doing it.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 4, 2020