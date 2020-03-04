After Super Tuesday, it’s now looking like Joe Biden is the frontrunner for the Democrat nomination. In an interview, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham has said Ukrainian company Burisma and Joe Biden’s son are fair game as a result:

Asked if Senate Rs would go after Biden about Burisma, Lindsey Graham told me: “If you are going to run for president, and you were in charge of the Ukrainian anti-corruption campaign as Vice President, and your son is sitting on the most corrupt company in the country…

…”while you're trying to clean up the country, yeah that will come up,” Graham said. Asked if he would investigate the matter, Graham said: “Ron Johnson's doing it.”

Uh oh, Joe!

Here’s the letter Sen. Ron Johnson sent to his committee asking to start subpoenaing witnesses:

SCOOP: Chairman Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee @RonJohnsonWI wants to subpoena witness tied to US firm and Burisma where the former Vice President’s son sat on the board. Letter obtained @CBSNews says government records indicate concerns warranted pic.twitter.com/BBoTB0lGh0 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) March 2, 2020

Graham also thinks it is still “Trump’s election to lose,” but by no means a sure thing:

Graham also said he told Trump that Joe Biden is “going to be tough” to beat and said he he’d be more moderate than Sanders “but still thinks it is Trump's to lose.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 4, 2020

As for Hunter Biden, how much more will come out? A paternity hearing is next:

Hunter Biden Seeks to Delay Paternity Deposition Until After Key Primary Votes via ⁦@alanagoodman⁩ – https://t.co/k22TAg0USU — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) February 26, 2020

Stay tuned!